Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp (LIF.TO)

LIF.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

20.77CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$20.77
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
250,680
52-wk High
$21.58
52-wk Low
$13.42

About

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (LIORC) is a Canada-based company, which owns interests in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador on lands leased from LIORC. The Company, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited (Hollinger-Hanna), holds approximately... (more)

Overall

Beta: 2.77
Market Cap(Mil.): $1,313.28
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 64.00
Dividend: 0.25
Yield (%): 4.87

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 40.49 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.50 10.90
ROE: -- 1.99 14.09

Latest News about LIF.TO

BRIEF-Labrador Iron Ore Q2 earnings per share C$0.50

* Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation - results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017

03 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Labrador Iron Ore Q1 shr C$0.67

* Labrador iron ore royalty corporation - results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017

03 May 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates