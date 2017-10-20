Light SA (LIGT3.SA)
LIGT3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
19.28BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -0.19 (-0.98%)
Prev Close
R$ 19.47
Open
R$ 19.38
Day's High
R$ 19.95
Day's Low
R$ 19.28
Volume
845,700
Avg. Vol
1,216,621
52-wk High
R$ 25.07
52-wk Low
R$ 13.27
About
Light SA, formerly Trial Participacoes SA, is a Brazil-based holding company primarily involved in the utilities sector. The Company's activities are divided into three business segments: Distribution, Generation and Trading. The Distribution division focuses on distributing electric power to end consumers. The Generation... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.42
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R$ 3,966.52
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|203.93
|Dividend:
|0.05
|Yield (%):
|0.25
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|11.06
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.38
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|17.83
|14.09