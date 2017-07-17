Linde India Ltd (LIND.NS)
LIND.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
401.10INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs4.35 (+1.10%)
Prev Close
Rs396.75
Open
Rs395.15
Day's High
Rs408.05
Day's Low
Rs391.95
Volume
29,982
Avg. Vol
38,671
52-wk High
Rs494.40
52-wk Low
Rs321.00
About
Linde India Limited, formerly BOC India Limited, is engaged in the gases business. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing of liquefied or compressed inorganic industrial or medical gases and construction of utility projects. Its segments include Gases and Related Products and Project Engineering. The Gases and Related... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.18
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs32,740.61
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|85.28
|Dividend:
|0.75
|Yield (%):
|0.20
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.51
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|17.25
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|24.94
|14.09
BRIEF-Linde India June-qtr loss widens
* June quarter loss 21.8 million rupees versus loss 19.6 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Linde India March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter profit 13.7 million rupees versus profit 85 million rupees year ago