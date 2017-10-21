Edition:
Linde AG (LING.DE)

LING.DE on Xetra

180.30EUR
3:42pm IST
Change (% chg)

€1.35 (+0.75%)
Prev Close
€178.95
Open
€178.45
Day's High
€182.80
Day's Low
€178.35
Volume
714,559
Avg. Vol
457,212
52-wk High
€182.80
52-wk Low
€144.20

About

Linde AG is a Germany-based company engaged in the industrial gases manufacture. The Company operates through three segments: Gases, Engineering and Other. The Gases segment offers a wide range of compressed and liquefied gases, as well as chemicals to various industries, including energy, steel production, chemical processing,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.85
Market Cap(Mil.): €32,949.07
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 185.73
Dividend: 3.70
Yield (%): 2.09

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.51 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 17.25 10.90
ROE: -- 24.94 14.09

Latest News about LING.DE

Germany's Linde cuts threshold for $80 billion Praxair deal

FRANKFURT Germany's Linde has cut the approval level and extended the acceptance period for its $80 billion tie-up with Praxair which will create an industrial gases leader.

3:31pm IST

Linde lowers acceptance threshold for Praxair merger to 60 percent

FRANKFURT, Oct 23 German industrial gases groups Linde has lowered the acceptance threshold for its planned $80 billion merger with U.S. peer Praxair to 60 from 75 percent.

2:21pm IST

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Oct 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

21 Oct 2017

Linde passes important 50 percent threshold in Praxair tender

FRANKFURT, Oct 20 German industrial gases group Linde has passed an important threshold in its exchange offer for the planned $80 billion merger with U.S. peer Praxair.

20 Oct 2017

Industrial gases firms eye Linde-Praxair parts: Frankfurter Allgemeine

BERLIN Industrial gases firms Air Products and Air Liquide may bid for parts of peers Linde and Praxair that the two groups may be forced to divest in the event of a merger, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Friday.

13 Oct 2017

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Oct 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

10 Oct 2017

DSW investor group rejects Linde-Praxair merger offer

BERLIN German investors' association DSW recommended on Monday that shareholders in industrial gases group Linde not tender their shares in an exchange offer for its planned $80 billion merger with U.S. peer Praxair .

09 Oct 2017

