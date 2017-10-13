Edition:
Liquor Stores NA Ltd (LIQ.TO)

LIQ.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

9.98CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$9.98
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
59,701
52-wk High
$11.48
52-wk Low
$8.78

About

Liquor Stores NA Ltd is a Canada-based operator of retail liquor stores. The Company operates over 180 stores in Alberta, over 30 stores in British Columbia, over 20 stores in Alaska and over 10 stores in Kentucky. The Company's Liquor Stores primarily operate under the brand names Liquor Depot, Liquor Barn, and Wine and Beyond... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.54
Market Cap(Mil.): $271.37
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 27.78
Dividend: 0.03
Yield (%): 3.68

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 40.65 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.01 10.90
ROE: -- 7.85 14.09

Latest News about LIQ.TO

BRIEF-Liquor Stores considering selling Kentucky Locations

* Liquor Stores announces it's considering selling Kentucky Locations

13 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Liquor Stores to change frequency of dividend payments to quarterly, effective for Q4

* Liquor Stores NA Ltd - effective for Q4 of 2017, company will change frequency of dividend payments to quarterly

16 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Liquor Stores posts qtrly adj share $0.11

* Liquor Stores NA Ltd reports second quarter 2017 results, new members of senior management changes to board, and change to the frequency of dividend payments

10 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Liquor Stores N.A. announces election of new Board

* Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. announces results of shareholder meeting, election of new Board

21 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Liquor Stores says six board members will not stand for re-election at annual meeting

* Liquor stores na ltd - 6 board members have advised co they will not be standing for re-election at annual meeting

19 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Liquor Stores reminded shareholders to vote only white management proxy for Co's board

* Liquor Stores NA - ‍reminded shareholders to vote only white management proxy for co's board to protect their investment from Pointnorth Capital​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

13 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Pointnorth Capital releases letter to shareholders

* Pointnorth Capital Inc -released a letter to shareholders urging shareholders to appoint six new independent members of Liquor Stores' board

16 May 2017

PRESS DIGEST- Canada- May 15

May 15 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

15 May 2017

BRIEF-Liquor Stores N.A. ltd reports Q1 sales C$162.4 million

* Qtrly U.S. same-Store sales were $34.2 million, down 5.7% from $36.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

09 May 2017
