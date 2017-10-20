Edition:
El Puerto de Liverpool SAB de CV (LIVEPOLC1.MX)

LIVEPOLC1.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

135.88MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.34 (-0.25%)
Prev Close
$136.22
Open
$139.80
Day's High
$140.17
Day's Low
$135.19
Volume
1,396,507
Avg. Vol
585,056
52-wk High
$208.90
52-wk Low
$130.50

About

El Puerto de Liverpool SAB de CV is a Mexico-based company primarily engaged in the retail sector. The Company’s activities are structured into two business segments: Commercial and Real Estate. The Commercial division focuses on the retail sales of merchandise in department and duty free stores. Its brand names of store formats... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.78
Market Cap(Mil.): $200,550.09
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,342.20
Dividend: 0.38
Yield (%): 0.66

Financials

Earnings vs. Estimates