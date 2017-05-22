Edition:
Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd (LKMC.BO)

LKMC.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

6,002.95INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
Rs6,002.95
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
3,726
52-wk High
Rs6,429.50
52-wk Low
Rs3,620.05

About

Lakshmi Machine Works Limited is an India-based holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of textile spinning machinery, computer numerical control machine tools, heavy castings, and parts and components for aerospace industry. Its segments include Textile Machinery Division; Machine Tool & Foundry... (more)

Beta: 1.12
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs63,772.54
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 10.96
Dividend: 35.00
Yield (%): 0.60

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 26.97 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.34 10.90
ROE: -- 10.94 14.09

BRIEF-India's Lakshmi Machine Works March-qtr profit rises

* March quarter net profit 682.9 million versus 559.7 million rupees year ago

22 May 2017
