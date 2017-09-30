BRIEF-Linamar files conditional offers to buy assets of three companies * Linamar -filed conditional offers to buy assets of Societe Aveyronnaise De Metallurgie S.A, F.V.M. Technologies S.A., Alfisa Technologies​

UPDATE 4-Canada's Magna posts higher profit, raises sales forecast * Fiscal-year sales forecast raised for 2nd time in 3 months (Adds another supplier's shares down, context on Delphi spinoff)

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ekes out gain, Canadian Natural leads earnings winners TORONTO, Aug 3 Canada's main stock index eked out a small gain in morning trading on Thursday, boosted by shares of companies reporting positive earnings surprises, including Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.

UPDATE 1-Canada's Linamar reports higher quarterly sales MONTREAL, Aug 2 Canadian auto parts maker Linamar Corp on Wednesday reported higher quarterly sales, helped by a strong performance in its industrial sector.

