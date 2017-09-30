Edition:
Linamar Corp (LNR.TO)

LNR.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

78.98CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$78.98
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
152,328
52-wk High
$80.29
52-wk Low
$47.00

About

Linamar Corporation is a Canada-based diversified manufacturing company of engineered products powering vehicles, motion, work and lives. The Company operates through two segments: the Powertrain/Driveline and the Industrial. The segments are divided into four operating groups: Machining & Assembly, Light Metal Casting, Forging... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.29
Market Cap(Mil.): $5,088.39
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 65.29
Dividend: 0.12
Yield (%): 0.62

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 23.14 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.29 10.90
ROE: -- 9.28 14.09

Latest News about LNR.TO

BRIEF-Linamar files conditional offers to buy assets of three companies

* Linamar -filed conditional offers to buy assets of Societe Aveyronnaise De Metallurgie S.A, F.V.M. Technologies S.A., Alfisa Technologies​

30 Sep 2017

UPDATE 4-Canada's Magna posts higher profit, raises sales forecast

* Fiscal-year sales forecast raised for 2nd time in 3 months (Adds another supplier's shares down, context on Delphi spinoff)

11 Aug 2017

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ekes out gain, Canadian Natural leads earnings winners

TORONTO, Aug 3 Canada's main stock index eked out a small gain in morning trading on Thursday, boosted by shares of companies reporting positive earnings surprises, including Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.

03 Aug 2017

UPDATE 1-Canada's Linamar reports higher quarterly sales

MONTREAL, Aug 2 Canadian auto parts maker Linamar Corp on Wednesday reported higher quarterly sales, helped by a strong performance in its industrial sector.

03 Aug 2017

Canada's Linamar reports higher quarterly sales

BRIEF-Linamar Corp announces offer for French and Spanish Foundries

* Unit to buy selected assets of Societe Aveyronnaise De Metallurgie, F.V.M. Technologies and Alfisa Technologies for about 6 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

04 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Linamar qtrly earnings per share $2.20

* Linamar delivers 23rd consecutive quarter of double digit operating earnings growth

11 May 2017
