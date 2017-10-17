Edition:
India

Sixt Leasing SE (LNSX.DE)

LNSX.DE on Xetra

19.00EUR
5:36pm IST
Change (% chg)

€-0.88 (-4.45%)
Prev Close
€19.89
Open
€19.76
Day's High
€19.78
Day's Low
€18.67
Volume
114,204
Avg. Vol
27,851
52-wk High
€23.42
52-wk Low
€17.51

Chart for

About

Sixt Leasing SE is a Germany-based company that focuses on leasing automobiles. It operates through three segments: Fleet Leasing, Fleet Management and Online Retail. The Fleet Leasing segment covers full-service leasing as well as fleet management for companies with a fleet, allows companies to outsource the entire management... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): €446.45
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 20.61
Dividend: 0.48
Yield (%): 2.22

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 68.34 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.70 10.90
ROE: -- 9.15 14.09

Latest News about LNSX.DE

BRIEF-Sixt Leasing SE appoints Thomas Spiegelhalter as CEO, effective Jan. 1, 2018

* Dgap-Adhoc: Sixt Leasing SE : Changes in the management board: Thomas Spiegelhalter appointed as new CEO of Sixt Leasing SE as of January 1, 2018

17 Oct 2017
» More LNSX.DE News

Earnings vs. Estimates