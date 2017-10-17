Sixt Leasing SE (LNSX.DE)
LNSX.DE on Xetra
19.00EUR
5:36pm IST
Change (% chg)
€-0.88 (-4.45%)
€-0.88 (-4.45%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Sixt Leasing SE is a Germany-based company that focuses on leasing automobiles. It operates through three segments: Fleet Leasing, Fleet Management and Online Retail. The Fleet Leasing segment covers full-service leasing as well as fleet management for companies with a fleet, allows companies to outsource the entire management... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€446.45
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|20.61
|Dividend:
|0.48
|Yield (%):
|2.22
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|68.34
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.70
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|9.15
|14.09
BRIEF-Sixt Leasing SE appoints Thomas Spiegelhalter as CEO, effective Jan. 1, 2018
* Dgap-Adhoc: Sixt Leasing SE : Changes in the management board: Thomas Spiegelhalter appointed as new CEO of Sixt Leasing SE as of January 1, 2018