BRIEF-Virginie Cayatte, CFO of SoLocal group, will step down by end of year * VIRGINIE CAYATTE, CFO OF SOLOCAL GROUP, WILL STEP DOWN BY THE END OF THIS YEAR.

BRIEF-Solocal Group appoints ‍Eric Boustouller CEO​ * ‍NOMINATION OF ERIC BOUSTOULLER EFFECTIVE ON OCT. 16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

BRIEF-Solocal Group revises 2017 outlook down with FY EBITDA expected below 200 million euros * H1 INTERNET REVENUES EUR 323 MILLION VERSUS EUR 322 MILLION YEAR AGO

BRIEF-Exclusive negotiation of SoLocal for sale of its business AVendreAlouer * Exclusive negotiation of SoLocal for sale of its business AVendreAlouer

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Solocal Group reports Q1 net gain of 278 million euros from debt restructuring * REPORTED ON TUESDAY Q1 NET GAIN OF 278 MILLION EUROS RESULTING FROM THE RESTRUCTURING OF SOLOCAL GROUP'S DEBT Source text: http://bit.ly/2r4o8TF

BRIEF-Solocal Group Jean-Pierre Remy resigns as ceo and director * JEAN-PIERRE REMY INFORMED BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF HIS RESIGNATION FROM HIS AS CEO AND DIRECTOR ON 30 JUNE 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Fitch Affirms Solocal at 'B-'; Revises Outlook to Stable (The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Solocal Group's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B-' and the senior secured bond rating at 'B'/'RR3'. The Outlook is revised to Stable from Negative. The Long-Term IDR of 'B-' reflects the evolving business profile of the group with some competitive advantages, low monetisation, robust growth prospects in digital advertising and high operating leverage of the business. The ratin