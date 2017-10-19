Logo Yazilim Sanayi ve Ticaret AS (LOGO.IS)
LOGO.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
56.60TRY
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.25TL (-0.44%)
Prev Close
56.85TL
Open
56.90TL
Day's High
57.10TL
Day's Low
56.05TL
Volume
28,437
Avg. Vol
51,564
52-wk High
62.20TL
52-wk Low
47.66TL
About
Logo Yazilim Sanayi ve Ticaret AS is a Turkey-based company engaged in the development of computer operation systems, business application software, database structures, multimedia software, as well as in the provision of technical support and service, and training. The Company’s products are offered in eight units: Small and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.30
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|TL1,342.50
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|25.00
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--