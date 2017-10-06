Edition:
Lonmin PLC (LONJ.J)

LONJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

1,629.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

49.00 (+3.10%)
Prev Close
1,580.00
Open
1,550.00
Day's High
1,634.00
Day's Low
1,550.00
Volume
136,558
Avg. Vol
231,360
52-wk High
3,950.00
52-wk Low
1,025.00

About

Lonmin Plc is a producer of platinum group metals (PGMs). The Company is engaged in the discovery, extraction, refining and marketing of PGMs. The Company's segments include PGM Operations, Evaluation, Exploration and Other. Its geographical segments include The Americas, Asia, Europe and South Africa. The PGM Operations segment... (more)

Overall

No Ratios Available.

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 10.50 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- -1.30 10.90
ROE: -- -2.78 14.09

Latest News about LONJ.J

UPDATE 1-Lonmin lifted by bank covenant waiver as raises forecast

LONDON, Oct 6 Lonmin's lenders have waived some of its debt covenants, allowing the platinum miner to buy the rest of its Pandora joint venture mine, the South African-focused producer said on Friday.

06 Oct 2017

Platinum miner Lonmin forecasts full-year sales above expectations

Oct 6 Platinum miner Lonmin Plc said on Friday it expects full-year sales to be slightly above its prior forecast.

06 Oct 2017

UPDATE 2-Lonmin to sell surplus platinum capacity to raise cash

* Analysts say could risk long-term gain for short-term survival (Adds quotes, detail, analyst comment, share price)

07 Aug 2017

Lonmin to sell surplus platinum capacity to raise cash

Aug 7 Platinum miner Lonmin Plc said it would cut costs and monetise select assets, including the sale of excess processing capacity of up to 500,000 platinum ounces per year, to maximise cash from processing operations and preserve cash.

07 Aug 2017

Miner Lonmin cuts costs, builds cash in Q3

LONDON, July 17 Platinum miner Lonmin cut more costs and improved its mining performance in its third quarter, it said on Monday, but falling metal prices continued to weigh.

17 Jul 2017

UPDATE 1-Lonmin shares tumble after costs trigger loss, deeper cuts planned

* Shares fall sharply in London and Jo'burg (Adds detail, shares, quotes)

15 May 2017

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 15

May 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 12 points at 7,447 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP: One of the last reminders of a merger 16 years ago that created the world's biggest mining house will be erased on Monday when BHP Billiton , changes its name back to just BHP. * BHP Billiton, Chief Executive Andrew Mackenzie, batting off an attack by activist funds, will tell investors in Barcelona next week that the top global miner can pump mo

15 May 2017

UPDATE 2-Protesters disrupt platinum producer Lonmin's operations in South Africa

* Lonmin says protests have lead to two shafts halting output

11 May 2017
