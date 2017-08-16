UPDATE 1-Car dealership Lookers lowers UK market expectations LONDON, Aug 16 The chief executive of one of Britain's biggest car dealership chains Lookers told Reuters on Wednesday he now expects the British new car market to shrink by 3 percent this year, downgrading his outlook due to Brexit and political uncertainty.

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 16 Aug 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 6 points on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures rising 0.19 percent ahead of the cash market open.