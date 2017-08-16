Edition:
Lookers PLC (LOOK.L)

LOOK.L on London Stock Exchange

101.00GBp
4:03pm IST
Change (% chg)

-6.75 (-6.26%)
Prev Close
107.75
Open
103.75
Day's High
107.50
Day's Low
100.00
Volume
441,180
Avg. Vol
545,361
52-wk High
136.68
52-wk Low
96.25

About

Lookers plc operates as a motor retail and aftersales company in the United Kingdom. The Company operates through two business segments: motor distribution and parts distribution. The motor division consists of over 150 franchised dealerships representing over 30 marques from approximately 100 locations. Aftersales represents... (more)

Beta: 0.57
Market Cap(Mil.): £436.91
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 397.19
Dividend: 1.41
Yield (%): --

UPDATE 1-Car dealership Lookers lowers UK market expectations

LONDON, Aug 16 The chief executive of one of Britain's biggest car dealership chains Lookers told Reuters on Wednesday he now expects the British new car market to shrink by 3 percent this year, downgrading his outlook due to Brexit and political uncertainty.

16 Aug 2017

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 16

Aug 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 6 points on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures rising 0.19 percent ahead of the cash market open.

16 Aug 2017

Car dealership Lookers sees UK market still strong in 2017

LONDON, Aug 16 One of Britain's biggest car dealership chains Lookers said it still expected new car sales to be at a "historically high level" this year despite four consecutive months of drops.

16 Aug 2017
