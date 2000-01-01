Laird PLC (LRD.L)
LRD.L on London Stock Exchange
145.75GBp
3:54pm IST
145.75GBp
3:54pm IST
Change (% chg)
0.50 (+0.34%)
0.50 (+0.34%)
Prev Close
145.25
145.25
Open
145.50
145.50
Day's High
146.00
146.00
Day's Low
145.25
145.25
Volume
868,609
868,609
Avg. Vol
998,930
998,930
52-wk High
157.50
157.50
52-wk Low
95.12
95.12
About
Laird PLC is engaged in providing engineering solutions that protect electronics from electromagnetic interference and heat, and enable connectivity in mission-critical wireless applications. The Company operates through two segments: Performance Materials and Wireless Systems. The Performance Materials segment designs a range... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.34
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£721.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|488.82
|Dividend:
|1.13
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.48
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.25
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|13.86
|14.09