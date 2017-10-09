Insurer Lancashire sees losses of up to $212 mln from hurricanes, Mexico earthquakes ​ LONDON, Oct 9 Insurer Lancashire Holdings said on Monday it estimated that its losses from hurricanes in the Caribbean and southern United States and earthquakes in Mexico would be between $106 million and $212 million.

BRIEF-Insurer Lancashire makes underwriting appointments * JAMES IRVINE IS TO BE APPOINTED AS DEPUTY CHIEF UNDERWRITING OFFICER FOR LANCASHIRE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED IN BERMUDA

UPDATE 1-Insurer Lancashire expects limited claims payout from Harvey Aug 31 Property and casualty insurer and reinsurer Lancashire Holdings is only exposed to the first $40 million of claims in its main Bermuda property reinsurance account and does not expect to pay out huge amounts from Tropical Storm Harvey, its head of investor relations said.

BRIEF-LXI Reit acquires Motorpoint car showroom in Burnley, Lancashire * ACQUIRED MOTORPOINT CAR SHOWROOM IN BURNLEY, LANCASHIRE FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF £5.7 MILLION

UPDATE 1-Insurer Lancashire Holdings H1 pretax profit up 18 pct LONDON, July 27 Property and casualty insurer Lancashire Holdings Ltd reported an 18 percent rise in first-half pretax profit on Thursday as it kept a tight rein on overheads and underwriting in challenging markets.

