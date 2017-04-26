Lojas Renner SA (LREN3.SA)
LREN3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
36.90BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ 0.16 (+0.44%)
Prev Close
R$ 36.74
Open
R$ 36.85
Day's High
R$ 37.45
Day's Low
R$ 36.70
Volume
1,788,500
Avg. Vol
2,699,313
52-wk High
R$ 38.20
52-wk Low
R$ 21.04
About
Lojas Renner SA is a Brazil-based company primarily engaged in the retail of apparel and fashion accessories. The Company's activities are divided in two segments: Retail and Financial. The Retail division focuses on sale of women's, men's and children's garment items, underwear and shoes, sportswear, as well as perfumery,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.91
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R$ 26,387.61
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|712.99
|Dividend:
|0.07
|Yield (%):
|0.91
Financials
Brazil's Renner misses profit estimates as expenses jump
SAO PAULO, April 25 Lojas Renner SA, Brazil's No. 1 apparel retailer, missed first-quarter profit estimates on Tuesday, as surging expenses linked to store openings offset the impact of higher sales volumes.