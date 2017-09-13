Edition:
London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSE.L)

LSE.L on London Stock Exchange

3,849.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
3,849.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
704,449
52-wk High
4,069.00
52-wk Low
2,611.00

About

London Stock Exchange Group plc is a diversified global financial markets infrastructure business that operates with an Open Access model. The Company is organized into operating units based on its service lines and has six segments: Capital Markets, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Post Trade Services-LCH, Information... (more)

Beta: 1.10
Market Cap(Mil.): £13,707.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 346.66
Dividend: 14.40
Yield (%): --

LSE buys further stake in clearing arm LCH

Sept 13 London Stock Exchange Group (LSE) has agreed to buy an additional stake of up to 6.8 percent in its clearing arm LCH from some of its minority shareholders, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

13 Sep 2017

BRIEF-LSEG to increase its majority shareholding in LCH

* LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP - ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH CERTAIN MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS OF LCH TO ACQUIRE FURTHER SHARES IN LCH​

13 Sep 2017

LSE would gain from takeover of "hidden jewel" Euroclear- UBS analysts

LONDON, Aug 31 A London Stock Exchange Group takeover of "hidden jewel" Euroclear would make financial sense and give rival Deutsche Boerse a run for its money, UBS analysts said on Thursday.

31 Aug 2017

RPT-London Stock Exchange Group tests blockchain for private company shares

NEW YORK/LONDON, July 19 The London Stock Exchange Group Plc has teamed up with IBM to build a blockchain-based platform to digitally issue private shares of small and medium enterprises in Italy.

19 Jul 2017

FTSE Russell leaning toward minimum threshold for voting rights - CEO

HONG KONG FTSE Russell is likely to restrict the inclusion of companies with unequal voting rights in some of its equity indexes, to address investor concerns over falling corporate governance standards, the CEO of the world's largest index company said.

05 Jul 2017

BRIEF-London Stock Exchange Group sees group EBITDA margin about 55 pct by 2019

* ‍Sees ftse russell- continued double-digit revenue growth - 2017-2019​

12 Jun 2017

LSE to buy Citi's bonds analysis and indexes business for $685 mln

London Stock Exchange (LSE) has agreed to buy The Yield Book, Citigroup's fixed-income analytics service and also its related indexing business, for $685 million in cash, the companies said on Tuesday.

30 May 2017
