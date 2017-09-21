Edition:
L&T Technology Services Ltd (LTEH.NS)

LTEH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

792.70INR
3:29pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs1.35 (+0.17%)
Prev Close
Rs791.35
Open
Rs794.00
Day's High
Rs796.35
Day's Low
Rs790.00
Volume
10,335
Avg. Vol
19,919
52-wk High
Rs872.50
52-wk Low
Rs712.25

L&T Technology Services Limited is an India-based engineering research and development services company. The Company is engaged in providing a range of engineering services and related technologies in the areas of embedded systems, mechanical and others. Its segments include Transportation, Process Engineering, Industrial... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs80,240.94
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 101.99
Dividend: 4.00
Yield (%): 0.89

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.90 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.17 10.90
ROE: -- 7.73 14.09

Latest News about LTEH.NS

BRIEF-L&T Technology Services collaborates with Wind River

* Says co collaborates with Wind River Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jKZby9) Further company coverage:

21 Sep 2017

BRIEF-India's L&T Technology Services June-qtr consol net profit attributable to shareholders down 9 pct

* June quarter consol net profit attributable to shareholders 982 million rupees versus profit 1.08 billion rupees year ago

25 Jul 2017

BRIEF-L&T Technology Services announces completion of Esencia acquisition

* Says completion of Esencia acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

01 Jun 2017
