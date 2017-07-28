L&T Finance Holdings Ltd (LTFH.NS)
209.60INR
3:58pm IST
Rs4.65 (+2.27%)
Rs204.95
Rs205.00
Rs210.40
Rs205.00
4,577,181
5,963,305
Rs212.90
Rs80.95
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.87
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs359,697.09
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,821.71
|Dividend:
|0.80
|Yield (%):
|0.41
Financials
BRIEF-L&T Finance Holdings seeks members' nod for issuance of NCDS/bonds of up to 20 bln rupees
* Seeks members' nod for issuance of NCDS/bonds of up to 20 billion rupees on a private placement basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ADVISORY-Alert on L&T Finance getting shareholders' nod for CFO appointment withdrawn
The alert on L&T Finance Holdings Ltd getting shareholders' approval for CFO appointment is wrong and has been withdrawn. The alert was issued off a press release from GE T&D India Ltd, an unrelated company.
BRIEF-India's L&T Finance Holdings June-qtr consol net profit up 49 pct
* Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 2.07 billion rupees; consol total income was 20.31 billion rupees
BRIEF-L&T Finance Holdings approves allotment of 63.8 mln shares to BC Asia Growth Investments
* Says approved the allotment of 63.8 million equity shares to BC Asia Growth Investments Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qucJxC) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's L&T Finance Holdings March-qtr profit rises about 9 pct
* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 2.37 billion rupees; consol total income was 20.11 billion rupees