L&T Finance Holdings Ltd (LTFH.NS)

LTFH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

209.60INR
3:58pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs4.65 (+2.27%)
Prev Close
Rs204.95
Open
Rs205.00
Day's High
Rs210.40
Day's Low
Rs205.00
Volume
4,577,181
Avg. Vol
5,963,305
52-wk High
Rs212.90
52-wk Low
Rs80.95

About

L&T Finance Holdings Limited is a non-banking financial institution-core investment company. The Company's segments include Retail and Mid Market Finance, which consists of rural products finance, personal vehicle finance, microfinance, housing finance, commercial vehicle finance, construction equipment finance, loans and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.87
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs359,697.09
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,821.71
Dividend: 0.80
Yield (%): 0.41

Financials

Latest News about LTFH.NS

BRIEF-L&T Finance Holdings seeks members' nod for issuance of NCDS/bonds of up to 20 bln rupees

* Seeks members' nod for issuance of NCDS/bonds of up to 20 billion rupees on a private placement basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

28 Jul 2017

ADVISORY-Alert on L&T Finance getting shareholders' nod for CFO appointment withdrawn

The alert on L&T Finance Holdings Ltd getting shareholders' approval for CFO appointment is wrong and has been withdrawn. The alert was issued off a press release from GE T&D India Ltd, an unrelated company.

26 Jul 2017

ADVISORY-Alert on L&T Finance getting shareholders' nod for CFO appointment withdrawn

BRIEF-India's L&T Finance Holdings June-qtr consol net profit up 49 pct

* Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 2.07 billion rupees; consol total income was 20.31 billion rupees

26 Jul 2017

BRIEF-L&T Finance Holdings approves allotment of 63.8 mln shares to BC Asia Growth Investments

* Says approved the allotment of 63.8 million equity shares to BC Asia Growth Investments Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qucJxC) Further company coverage:

17 May 2017

BRIEF-India's L&T Finance Holdings March-qtr profit rises about 9 pct

* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 2.37 billion rupees; consol total income was 20.11 billion rupees

04 May 2017
