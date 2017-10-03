LT Foods Ltd (LTOL.NS)
LTOL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
64.85INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
LT Foods Limited is a branded specialty foods company. The Company is engaged in milling, processing and marketing of branded and non-branded basmati rice, and manufacturing of rice food products in the domestic and overseas market. Its geographical segments include India, North America and Rest of the world. Its operations... (more)
|Beta:
|1.47
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs17,031.65
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|266.74
|Dividend:
|0.15
|Yield (%):
|0.23
BRIEF-LT Foods approves increase in authorised share capital to 360 mln rupees
* Says board approved increase in authorised share capital to INR 360 million
BRIEF-India's LT Foods June qtr consol profit rises
* June quarter consol total profit 348.9 million rupees versus profit 315.7 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-LT Foods posts March-qtr profit
* March quarter net profit 380 million rupees versus loss 3.6 million rupees year ago