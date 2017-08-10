Lundin Gold Inc (LUG.TO)
LUG.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
5.20CAD
20 Oct 2017
5.20CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
$5.20
$5.20
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
48,361
48,361
52-wk High
$6.50
$6.50
52-wk Low
$4.59
$4.59
About
Lundin Gold Inc. (Lundin Gold), formerly Fortress Minerals Corp., is a Canada-based mining company. The Company owns the Fruta del Norte Project located in southeast Ecuador, which is an undeveloped gold project. The Company's Fruta del Norte Project is located in the Cordillera del Condor region of Zamora, Chinchipe province,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.61
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$639.93
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|119.67
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|0.63
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|-1.60
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|-2.24
|14.09
BRIEF-Lundin Gold Q2 earnings per share $0.01
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Lundin Gold draws $150 mln under project financing package
* Lundin Gold draws $150 million under project financing package
BRIEF-Lundin Gold announces $400-$450 mln project financing package for Fruta Del Norte
* Lundin Gold announces $400-$450 million project financing package for Fruta Del Norte
BRIEF-Lundin Gold announces US$400-$450 mln project financing package for Fruta Del Norte
* Lundin Gold announces us$400 - $450 million project financing package for Fruta Del Norte
BRIEF-Lundin Gold Inc Q1 loss per share $0.05
* Lundin Gold Inc - engaged in talks with parties, including financial institutions, strategic and other potential investors on project financing
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.