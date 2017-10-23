RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 20 (Repeating to add more ratings.) Oct 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 18, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: -------------

BRIEF-Lupin's U.S. unit Lupin Inc buys Symbiomix Therapeutics‍​ * Says acquisition made for a cash consideration of USD 150 million including a USD 50 million upfront and other time‐based payments‍​‍​‍​

Nifty, Sensex end higher; investors eye Sept-quarter results Indian shares rose for a third straight session on Tuesday but the gains were capped as investors hedged their bets before September-quarter corporate results kick in later this week.

BRIEF-Lupin launches generic norcoâ tablets in the U.S. * Says Lupin launches generic norcoâ tablets in the U.S. Source text - http://bit.ly/2zcIe3c Further company coverage:

Indian shares edge higher; Infosys, Lupin lead Oct 10 Indian shares climbed on Tuesday, with Infosys Ltd gaining after its shareholders approved a buyback plan while Lupin Ltd rose after winning U.S. approval for its hypertension drug.

BRIEF-Lupin gets U.S. FDA nod for generic drug to treat chest pain, hypertension * Says drug indicated for management of patients with angina pectoris and for the treatment of hypertension‍​‍​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2fVIiw5 Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Lupin gets U.S. FDA nod for generic Acticlate tablets‍​ * Says gets FDA nod for generic Acticlate tablets‍​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2fWyUc6 Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Lupin gets FDA nod for generic inflammatory skin disorder treatment * Gets FDA nod for generic treatment, clobetasol propionate lotion‍​, to treat a type of inflammatory skin disorder Source text: http://bit.ly/2xEcWE4 Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Lupin gets FDA nod for generic flagyl tablets * Says Lupin receives FDA approval for generic flagyl tablets