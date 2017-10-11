Edition:
Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd (LVLS.NS)

LVLS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

154.75INR
3:47pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs1.70 (+1.11%)
Prev Close
Rs153.05
Open
Rs152.55
Day's High
Rs155.25
Day's Low
Rs152.55
Volume
874,956
Avg. Vol
788,432
52-wk High
Rs210.00
52-wk Low
Rs125.05

About

The Lakshmi Vilas Bank Limited (the Bank) is a banking company. The Bank's segments include Treasury operations, Corporate/wholesale banking operations, Retail banking operations and Other banking operations. The Bank has a network of approximately 460 branches, including a satellite branch and approximately seven extension... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.08
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs28,176.41
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 191.81
Dividend: 2.70
Yield (%): 1.84

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.02 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 10.90
ROE: -- 15.85 14.09

Latest News about LVLS.NS

Lakshmi Vilas Bank CEO sees bad loan additions falling sharply

MUMBAI Indian private sector lender Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd expects bad loan additions in the second-half of the fiscal year to be less than half of the about 9 billion rupees ($138.2 million) it added in the first six months to September, Chief Executive Parthasarathi Mukherjee told Reuters.

11 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Lakshmi Vilas Bank CFO ‍N S Venkatesh resigns​

* Says ‍N S Venkatesh, executive director & chief financial officer resigns​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2y9Wmg4 Further company coverage:

11 Oct 2017

BRIEF-India's Lakshmi Vilas Bank Sept qtr profit down about 84 pct

* Sept quarter net profit 105 million rupees versus profit of 648.5 million rupees last year

11 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Lakshmi Vilas Bank revises 1 year MCLR to 9.35 pct

* Revises one year MCLR to 9.35 percent p.a. w.e.f Oct 1‍​ Source text - http://bit.ly/2wXY0S7 Further company coverage:

28 Sep 2017

BRIEF-India's Lakshmi Vilas Bank to raise funds for an amount up to 8 bln rupees

* To raise funds via rights issue for an amount upto 8 billion rupees

27 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Lakshmi Vilas Bank ‍to consider raising funds via rights issue​

* Says ‍to consider raising of funds through a rights issue​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2hlDG6k Further company coverage:

22 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Lakshmi Vilas Bank sets overnight MCLR at 9.50 pct with effect from Aug 1

* Says sets overnight MCLR at 9.50 percent with effect from Aug 1 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tTvqfr) Further company coverage:

01 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Lakshmi Vilas Bank June-qtr NIM stood at 2.74 percent

* Says June quarter NIM stood at 2.74 percent Source text - http://bit.ly/2vFbGxa Further company coverage:

25 Jul 2017

BRIEF-India's Lakshmi Vilas Bank June qtr profit up about 9 pct

* June quarter net profit 661.2 million rupees versus profit of 606.9 million rupees last year

25 Jul 2017
