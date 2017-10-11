Lakshmi Vilas Bank CEO sees bad loan additions falling sharply MUMBAI Indian private sector lender Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd expects bad loan additions in the second-half of the fiscal year to be less than half of the about 9 billion rupees ($138.2 million) it added in the first six months to September, Chief Executive Parthasarathi Mukherjee told Reuters.

India's Lakshmi Vilas Bank CEO sees bad loan additions falling sharply MUMBAI, Oct 11 Indian private sector lender Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd expects bad loan additions in the second-half of the fiscal year to be less than half of the about 9 billion rupees ($138.2 million) it added in the first six months to September, Chief Executive Parthasarathi Mukherjee told Reuters.

BRIEF-Lakshmi Vilas Bank CFO ‍N S Venkatesh resigns​ * Says ‍N S Venkatesh, executive director & chief financial officer resigns​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2y9Wmg4 Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Lakshmi Vilas Bank Sept qtr profit down about 84 pct * Sept quarter net profit 105 million rupees versus profit of 648.5 million rupees last year

BRIEF-Lakshmi Vilas Bank revises 1 year MCLR to 9.35 pct * Revises one year MCLR to 9.35 percent p.a. w.e.f Oct 1‍​ Source text - http://bit.ly/2wXY0S7 Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Lakshmi Vilas Bank to raise funds for an amount up to 8 bln rupees * To raise funds via rights issue for an amount upto 8 billion rupees

BRIEF-Lakshmi Vilas Bank ‍to consider raising funds via rights issue​ * Says ‍to consider raising of funds through a rights issue​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2hlDG6k Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Lakshmi Vilas Bank sets overnight MCLR at 9.50 pct with effect from Aug 1 * Says sets overnight MCLR at 9.50 percent with effect from Aug 1 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tTvqfr) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Lakshmi Vilas Bank June-qtr NIM stood at 2.74 percent * Says June quarter NIM stood at 2.74 percent Source text - http://bit.ly/2vFbGxa Further company coverage: