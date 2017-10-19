Edition:
LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (LVMH.PA)

LVMH.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

237.65EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€237.65
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
608,179
52-wk High
€242.60
52-wk Low
€159.90

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE is a luxury goods company. Its business activities are divided into various business groups, including Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective retailing and Other activities. The Company has approximately 70 brands and over 3,950 stores... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.10
Market Cap(Mil.): €116,809.80
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 506.99
Dividend: 1.60
Yield (%): 1.82

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 30.20 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.16 10.90
ROE: -- 10.63 14.09

Latest News about LVMH.PA

LVMH aims to build cognac stocks, starting with more vineyards

COGNAC, France Luxury goods maker LVMH hopes to be well on its way to remedying its cognac shortage two years from now, billionaire boss Bernard Arnault said on Wednesday, as its Hennessy label struggles to keep up with demand in the United States.

19 Oct 2017

BRIEF-LVMH says growth in China outpaced rest of Asia

Oct 10 LVMH Chief Financial Officer Jean-Jacques Guiony:

10 Oct 2017

BRIEF-LVMH says Ccgnac production constraints unlikely to abate soon

* Says on conference call that the production constraints that have affected stocks of its younger "VS" cognacs are unlikely to abate soon Further company coverage: (Reporting by paris.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

10 Oct 2017

European shares falter, LVMH helps luxury sector shine

LONDON European shares dipped on Tuesday following a slightly weaker session on Wall Street as stocks tired from a streak of record highs.

10 Oct 2017

LVMH shares climb to near record highs after Q3 sales rise

PARIS, Oct 10 Shares in LVMH climbed on Tuesday to approach record highs, after the world's biggest luxury goods company reported higher-than-expected revenue growth for the third quarter.

10 Oct 2017

