Lubelski Wegiel Bogdanka SA (LWBP.WA)
LWBP.WA on Warsaw Stock Exchange
71.50PLN
6:18pm IST
Change (% chg)
-1.00zł (-1.38%)
Prev Close
72.50zł
Open
72.50zł
Day's High
72.50zł
Day's Low
70.05zł
Volume
6,162
Avg. Vol
18,059
52-wk High
84.15zł
52-wk Low
59.00zł
About
Lubelski Wegiel Bogdanka SA is a Poland-based manufacturer of hard coal. It is engaged in the excavation of the hard coal used for the generation of electric and thermal energy as well as for cement production. The Company’s main customers are: power stations, cement plants, plants producing fertilizers and thermal power... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.55
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|zł2,465.99
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|34.01
|Dividend:
|1.00
|Yield (%):
|1.38