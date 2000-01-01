Edition:
India

Lydec SA (LYD.CS)

LYD.CS on Casablanca Stock Exchange

591.00MAD
--
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
null591.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
845
52-wk High
null691.90
52-wk Low
null504.20

Chart for

About

Lydec SA, formerly Lyonnaise des Eaux de Casablanca SA, is a Morocco-based company engaged in distribution of water and electricity, wastewater collection and storm water and public lightning for five million people. Its main activities comprise the distribution of electricity and drinking water, as well as the drainage services... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.47
Market Cap(Mil.): 5,040.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 8.00
Dividend: 22.50
Yield (%): 3.57

Financials

Earnings vs. Estimates