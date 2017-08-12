MAG Silver Corp (MAG.TO)
MAG.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
14.15CAD
20 Oct 2017
14.15CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
$14.15
$14.15
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
177,690
177,690
52-wk High
$21.99
$21.99
52-wk Low
$12.75
$12.75
About
MAG Silver Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of projects located within the Mexican silver belt. The Company operates through the exploration of mineral properties in Mexico segment. The Company's projects include Juanicipio Property,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|2.37
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$1,214.80
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|80.80
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|17.48
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.21
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|9.92
|14.09
BRIEF-MAG Silver Corp - net loss for three months ended June 30 $0.02 per share
* MAG Silver Corp - net loss for three months ended June 30, $0.02 per share
BRIEF-MAG Silver qtrly loss per share $0.004
* Qtrly loss per share $0.004 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Competitors
|Price
|Chg
|Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO)
|$20.22
|--
|Newmont Mining Corp (NEM.N)
|$37.79
|-0.05
|Newcrest Mining Limited (NCM.AX)
|$21.53
|-0.05
|Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM.TO)
|$55.99
|--
|New Jersey Mining Company (NJMC.PK)
|$0.12
|--
|Franklin Mining Inc (FMNJ.PK)
|$0.00
|--