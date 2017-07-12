Brazil gives antitrust clearance to Magnesita-RHI tie-up SAO PAULO, July 11 Brazil's Magnesita Refratarios SA said on Tuesday the country's antitrust watchdog Cade approved without restrictions the proposed deal with Austria's RHI AG, completing all the necessary regulatory approvals.

UPDATE 1-EU conditionally clears Austria's RHI to buy Magnesita BRUSSELS, June 28 The European Commission gave Austrian industrial materials maker RHI clearance on Wednesday to buy Brazil's Magnesita Refratarios after the company agreed to divest some businesses in Europe.