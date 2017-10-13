Edition:
Magma Fincorp Ltd (MAGM.NS)

MAGM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

172.55INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-3.35 (-1.90%)
Prev Close
Rs175.90
Open
Rs177.45
Day's High
Rs177.45
Day's Low
Rs170.75
Volume
77,064
Avg. Vol
331,993
52-wk High
Rs192.00
52-wk Low
Rs85.50

Magma Fincorp Limited is a non-banking finance company. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of asset financing. Its principal activities include Financing for Tractors, Commercial Vehicle (CV), Construction Equipment (CE), Cars and Used Vehicles, and mortgage and loans to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME).... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.75
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs41,991.73
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 236.97
Dividend: 0.80
Yield (%): 0.45

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 68.34 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.70 10.90
ROE: -- 9.15 14.09

Latest News about MAGM.NS

RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 11

(Repeating to add additional ratings as of October 10, 2017) Oct 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 10, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT

13 Oct 2017

RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Aug 31

(Repeating to add more Ratings) Aug 31 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 30, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ---------------

01 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Magma Fincorp completes buying 26 pct shares of Magma ITL Finance

* Says completion of acquisition of 26 percent equity shares of Magma ITL Finance Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

28 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Magma Fincorp approves acquisition of 26 percent stake of Magma ITL Finance

* Magma Fincorp - approved acquisition of 26 percent stake of Magma ITL Finance from International Tractors Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

18 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Magma Fincorp gets members' nod for scheme of merger of Magma Advisory Services with co

* Gets members' nod for scheme of merger of unit, Magma Advisory Services with co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

03 Aug 2017

RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 12

(Repeating to add additional ratings.) Jul 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 11, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ----------

13 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Magma Fincorp seeks members' nod for scheme of merger with Magma Advisory Services

* Seeks members' nod for scheme of merger of Magma Advisory Services with co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

11 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Magma Fincorp approves scheme of merger of Magma Advisory Services with co

* Approves scheme of merger of Magma Advisory Services with co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

20 Jun 2017

BRIEF-India's Magma Fincorp posts March-qtr loss

* March quarter net loss 1.14 billion rupees versus profit 653 million rupees year ago

26 May 2017

BRIEF-India's Magma Fincorp posts March-qtr consol loss

* March quarter consol net loss 1.14 billion rupees versus profit 653 million rupees year ago

11 May 2017
