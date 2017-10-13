RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 11 (Repeating to add additional ratings as of October 10, 2017) Oct 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 10, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT

BRIEF-Magma Fincorp completes buying 26 pct shares of Magma ITL Finance * Says completion of acquisition of 26 percent equity shares of Magma ITL Finance Limited

BRIEF-Magma Fincorp approves acquisition of 26 percent stake of Magma ITL Finance * Magma Fincorp - approved acquisition of 26 percent stake of Magma ITL Finance from International Tractors Limited

BRIEF-Magma Fincorp gets members' nod for scheme of merger of Magma Advisory Services with co * Gets members' nod for scheme of merger of unit, Magma Advisory Services with co

BRIEF-Magma Fincorp seeks members' nod for scheme of merger with Magma Advisory Services * Seeks members' nod for scheme of merger of Magma Advisory Services with co

BRIEF-Magma Fincorp approves scheme of merger of Magma Advisory Services with co * Approves scheme of merger of Magma Advisory Services with co

BRIEF-India's Magma Fincorp posts March-qtr loss * March quarter net loss 1.14 billion rupees versus profit 653 million rupees year ago