Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd (MAHM.BO)

MAHM.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

1,363.70INR
2:56pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-10.75 (-0.78%)
Prev Close
Rs1,374.45
Open
Rs1,375.30
Day's High
Rs1,391.95
Day's Low
Rs1,347.50
Volume
31,795
Avg. Vol
98,553
52-wk High
Rs1,459.50
52-wk Low
Rs1,141.80

About

Mahindra and Mahindra Limited is engaged in the manufacture of passenger cars, commercial vehicles and tractors. The Company's segments include Automotive, which is engaged in the sale of automobiles, spare parts and related services; Farm Equipment, which is engaged in the sale tractors, spare parts and related services; IT... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.83
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs809,283.38
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 621.09
Dividend: 13.00
Yield (%): 1.00

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 17.61 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.46 10.90
ROE: -- 14.32 14.09

Latest News about MAHM.BO

BRIEF-Mahindra & Mahindra ‍approves scheme of arrangement with Mahindra Two Wheelers

* Says ‍approved scheme of arrangement between Mahindra Two Wheelers and Mahindra & Mahindra Source text - http://bit.ly/2gkepFR Further company coverage:

18 Oct 2017

MEDIA-Shapoorji Pallonji, Liberty House, Mahindra & Mahindra in race to buy India's ABG Shipyard - Economic Times

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

13 Oct 2017

MEDIA-India's Mahindra looks to buy Ford's platform to build electric sedan - Mint

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

09 Oct 2017

MEDIA-India's Mahindra & Mahindra to invest up to 40 bln rupees to boost e-vehicle business - Economic Times

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

06 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Mahindra and Mahindra MD says co ‍​not made decision on phase two of contract with EESL

Oct 5 Mahindra And Mahindra Ltd MD Pawan Kumar Goenka :

05 Oct 2017

BUZZ-India's Mahindra & Mahindra up; EESL to purchase 150 electric cars from co

** Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd rises as much as 2.1 pct to 1,316 rupees, highest since Sept 13

05 Oct 2017

MEDIA-India's Mahindra & Mahindra matches Tata Motors's bid for supply of e-vehicles to EESL - Mint

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

05 Oct 2017

MEDIA-India's Energy Efficiency Services offers 40 pct e-car order to Mahindra & Mahindra if it matches Tata bid - Economic Times

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

04 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Mahindra and Mahindra launches construction equipment Mahindra Roadmaster G75

* Launches motor grader-Mahindra Roadmaster G75 under construction equipment business Source text: http://bit.ly/2fLWf3o Further company coverage:

03 Oct 2017

BRIEF-India's Mahindra and Mahindra Sept total sales up about 16 pct y-o-y

* Sept total sales of 53,663 units versus 46,130 units last year

03 Oct 2017
