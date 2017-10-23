Max India Ltd (MAID.NS)
MAID.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
135.55INR
23 Oct 2017
135.55INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-2.90 (-2.09%)
Rs-2.90 (-2.09%)
Prev Close
Rs138.45
Rs138.45
Open
Rs139.25
Rs139.25
Day's High
Rs139.25
Rs139.25
Day's Low
Rs135.10
Rs135.10
Volume
44,627
44,627
Avg. Vol
243,766
243,766
52-wk High
Rs164.40
Rs164.40
52-wk Low
Rs120.00
Rs120.00
About
Max India Limited is engaged in the business of investments and providing consultancy services to group companies. The Company's segments are Healthcare Business, Business Investments, Health Insurance, Senior Living and Others. The Healthcare Business segment includes its subsidiaries/joint ventures that are engaged in delivery... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs36,781.03
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|268.38
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--