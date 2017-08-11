Edition:
Maithan Alloys Ltd (MAIT.NS)

MAIT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

595.75INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.10 (-0.02%)
Prev Close
Rs595.85
Open
Rs600.20
Day's High
Rs608.20
Day's Low
Rs595.00
Volume
100,958
Avg. Vol
97,643
52-wk High
Rs621.90
52-wk Low
Rs205.00

About

Maithan Alloys Limited is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and exporting of all three bulk Ferro alloys, including Ferro Silicon, Ferro Manganese and Silico Manganese, and has a captive power plant. It operates through two segments: Ferro Alloys and Wind Mill. It is also engaged in the... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.59
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs15,573.22
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 29.11
Dividend: 2.50
Yield (%): 0.47

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 40.49 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.50 10.90
ROE: -- 1.99 14.09

Latest News about MAIT.NS

BRIEF-India's Maithan Alloys June-qtr profit surges

* June quarter profit 591.9 million rupees versus profit 189.6 million rupees year ago

11 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's Maithan Alloys March qtr profit rises

* March quarter net profit 1.02 billion rupees versus profit 463.3 million rupees year ago

09 May 2017
