Maithan Alloys Ltd (MAIT.NS)
MAIT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
595.75INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.10 (-0.02%)
Prev Close
Rs595.85
Open
Rs600.20
Day's High
Rs608.20
Day's Low
Rs595.00
Volume
100,958
Avg. Vol
97,643
52-wk High
Rs621.90
52-wk Low
Rs205.00
About
Maithan Alloys Limited is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and exporting of all three bulk Ferro alloys, including Ferro Silicon, Ferro Manganese and Silico Manganese, and has a captive power plant. It operates through two segments: Ferro Alloys and Wind Mill. It is also engaged in the... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.59
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs15,573.22
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|29.11
|Dividend:
|2.50
|Yield (%):
|0.47
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|40.49
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.50
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|1.99
|14.09
BRIEF-India's Maithan Alloys June-qtr profit surges
* June quarter profit 591.9 million rupees versus profit 189.6 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-India's Maithan Alloys March qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 1.02 billion rupees versus profit 463.3 million rupees year ago