Edition:
India

Magellan Aerospace Corp (MAL.TO)

MAL.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

19.00CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$19.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
19,226
52-wk High
$21.39
52-wk Low
$16.32

Chart for

About

Magellan Aerospace Corporation is a Canada-based supplier of components to the aerospace industry and in certain applications for power generation projects. The Company engineers and manufactures aeroengine and aerostructure components for aerospace markets, including products for defense and space markets, and complementary... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.53
Market Cap(Mil.): $1,082.69
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 58.21
Dividend: 0.06
Yield (%): 1.40

Financials

Latest News about MAL.TO

BRIEF-Magellan Aerospace selected by Airbus for A320neo PW exhaust systems

* Magellan Aerospace Corp selected by Airbus for A320neo PW exhaust systems

21 Sep 2017

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures fall on North Korea worries

Aug 9 Canada's main stock index was set to follow global markets lower on Wednesday as investors held back from betting on riskier assets amid escalating North Korea tensions.

09 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Magellan Aerospace Corp reports Q2 earnings per share $0.35​

* Qtrly ‍shr $0.35​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

09 Aug 2017
» More MAL.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates