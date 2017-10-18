BRIEF-Mahindra Lifespace Developers, HDFC Capital Affordable Real Estate Fund-1 announce JV * Mahindra lifespace developers ltd - ‍co, HDFC Capital Affordable Real Estate Fund-1 announce JV to develop affordable housing projects in India​

BRIEF-Mahindra Lifespace Developers partners with IFC for industrial infrastructure development * Says partnering with International Finance Corporation for industrial infrastructure development

BRIEF-Mahindra Lifespace Developers, International Finance Corp partner for industrial infrastructure * Says co and international finance corporation partner for industrial infrastructure development

BRIEF-Mahindra Lifespace Developers incorporates Mahindra Happinest Developers as wholly owned unit * Says Mahindra Happinest Developers Pvt incorporated as wholly owned unit of co Source text - http://bit.ly/2wagTvY Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Mahindra Lifespace Developers gets members' nod for private placement of NCDs worth upto 7.50 bln rupees * Gets members' nod for private placement of NCDs worth upto 7.50 billion rupees

BRIEF-India's Mahindra Lifespace Developers June-qtr consol profit after tax down 21 pct * June quarter income from operations 1.09 billion rupees versus 888.6 million rupees last year