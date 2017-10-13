Edition:
India

Man SE (MANG.DE)

MANG.DE on Xetra

94.54EUR
2:54pm IST
Change (% chg)

€-0.04 (-0.04%)
Prev Close
€94.58
Open
€94.45
Day's High
€94.67
Day's Low
€94.45
Volume
11,409
Avg. Vol
71,111
52-wk High
€98.08
52-wk Low
€92.20

Chart for

About

MAN SE is a German manufacturer of commercial vehicles, engines and mechanical engineering equipment. The Company is active within two business areas, which are divided into four main divisions: Commercial Vehicles business area consists of the division MAN Truck & Bus as well as MAN Latin America; and Power Engineering business... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.23
Market Cap(Mil.): €14,003.22
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 147.04
Dividend: 3.07
Yield (%): 3.22

Financials

Latest News about MANG.DE

UPDATE 2-Man Group Q3 assets up 7.9 pct on market gains, inflows

* MiFID II research costs estimated at $10-$15 million (Adds share reaction)

13 Oct 2017

Man Group Q3 assets up 7.9 pct on market gains, inflows

LONDON, Oct 13 British hedge fund Man Group's assets rose 7.9 percent in the third quarter, boosted by market gains and net inflows to its funds, including in emerging market debt.

13 Oct 2017

MOVES-BAML, Man Group, HSBC, Manulife Real Estate, Franklin Templeton

Sept 26 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

27 Sep 2017

MOVES-Man Group appoints Michael Turner as CEO of FRM unit

LONDON, Sept 26 British asset manager Man Group said on Tuesday it had appointed Michael Turner as chief executive of its FRM unit, which specialises in investing in hedge funds.

26 Sep 2017

Man Group wins approval for private fund management license in China

LONDON, Sept 7 British hedge fund Man Group said on Thursday it had received approval to develop onshore investment products in China.

07 Sep 2017

Hedge fund Man Group's assets jump in first half, flags slower second-half

LONDON British hedge fund firm Man Group said assets under management rose 19 percent in the first half of 2017, sending its shares higher on Tuesday, but cautioned growth was set to slow over the next six months.

01 Aug 2017

CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Hedge fund Man Group's assets jump in H1, flags slower second-half

* CEO expects H2 inflows and margin compression to "moderate"

01 Aug 2017

British hedge fund Man Group's assets up 19 pct in H1

LONDON, Aug 1 British hedge fund firm Man Group said on Tuesday that its assets under management rose 19 percent in the first half of 2017, boosted by new investment and the acquisition of real estate fund Aalto, which added $1.8 billion.

01 Aug 2017

Hedge fund Man Group hit by new investor rebellion over pay

LONDON The board of Man Group , the world's biggest listed hedge fund, was hit by a new revolt over excessive pay at its annual general meeting on Friday, after more than a quarter of investors opposed its 2016 payouts.

05 May 2017

UPDATE 1-Hedge fund Man Group hit by new investor rebellion over pay

* Comes as government considers changing governance rules (Adds detail from statement, background)

05 May 2017
» More MANG.DE News

Earnings vs. Estimates