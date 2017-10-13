UPDATE 2-Man Group Q3 assets up 7.9 pct on market gains, inflows * MiFID II research costs estimated at $10-$15 million (Adds share reaction)

Man Group Q3 assets up 7.9 pct on market gains, inflows LONDON, Oct 13 British hedge fund Man Group's assets rose 7.9 percent in the third quarter, boosted by market gains and net inflows to its funds, including in emerging market debt.

MOVES-BAML, Man Group, HSBC, Manulife Real Estate, Franklin Templeton Sept 26 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

MOVES-Man Group appoints Michael Turner as CEO of FRM unit LONDON, Sept 26 British asset manager Man Group said on Tuesday it had appointed Michael Turner as chief executive of its FRM unit, which specialises in investing in hedge funds.

Man Group wins approval for private fund management license in China LONDON, Sept 7 British hedge fund Man Group said on Thursday it had received approval to develop onshore investment products in China.

Hedge fund Man Group's assets jump in first half, flags slower second-half LONDON British hedge fund firm Man Group said assets under management rose 19 percent in the first half of 2017, sending its shares higher on Tuesday, but cautioned growth was set to slow over the next six months.

CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Hedge fund Man Group's assets jump in H1, flags slower second-half * CEO expects H2 inflows and margin compression to "moderate"

British hedge fund Man Group's assets up 19 pct in H1 LONDON, Aug 1 British hedge fund firm Man Group said on Tuesday that its assets under management rose 19 percent in the first half of 2017, boosted by new investment and the acquisition of real estate fund Aalto, which added $1.8 billion.

Hedge fund Man Group hit by new investor rebellion over pay LONDON The board of Man Group , the world's biggest listed hedge fund, was hit by a new revolt over excessive pay at its annual general meeting on Friday, after more than a quarter of investors opposed its 2016 payouts.