Man Infraconstruction Ltd (MANI.NS)
MANI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
63.15INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs0.25 (+0.40%)
Prev Close
Rs62.90
Open
Rs63.70
Day's High
Rs63.70
Day's Low
Rs61.55
Volume
358,341
Avg. Vol
977,922
52-wk High
Rs71.20
52-wk Low
Rs34.35
About
Man Infraconstruction Limited is a construction company engaged in the business of civil construction. The Company provides construction services for port infrastructure, such as land reclamation, soil consolidation, and operational services; residential constructions, such as high rise building, townships and luxury villas;... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.97
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs15,382.14
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|247.50
|Dividend:
|0.54
|Yield (%):
|1.74
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.90
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.17
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|7.73
|14.09
BRIEF-India's Man Infraconstruction Ltd June qtr profit rises
* June quarter profit 258.1 million rupees versus 179.5 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Man Infraconstruction says recommended final dividend of 0.54 rupees per share
* Says recommended final dividend of inr. 0.54 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: