Edition:
India

Man Infraconstruction Ltd (MANI.NS)

MANI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

63.15INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.25 (+0.40%)
Prev Close
Rs62.90
Open
Rs63.70
Day's High
Rs63.70
Day's Low
Rs61.55
Volume
358,341
Avg. Vol
977,922
52-wk High
Rs71.20
52-wk Low
Rs34.35

Chart for

About

Man Infraconstruction Limited is a construction company engaged in the business of civil construction. The Company provides construction services for port infrastructure, such as land reclamation, soil consolidation, and operational services; residential constructions, such as high rise building, townships and luxury villas;... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.97
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs15,382.14
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 247.50
Dividend: 0.54
Yield (%): 1.74

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.90 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.17 10.90
ROE: -- 7.73 14.09

Latest News about MANI.NS

BRIEF-India's Man Infraconstruction Ltd June qtr profit rises

* June quarter profit 258.1 million rupees versus 179.5 million rupees year ago

09 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Man Infraconstruction says recommended final dividend of 0.54 rupees per share

* Says recommended final dividend of inr. 0.54 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

29 May 2017
» More MANI.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates