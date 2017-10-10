Edition:
Marston's PLC (MARS.L)

MARS.L on London Stock Exchange

106.91GBp
4:07pm IST
Change (% chg)

-0.59 (-0.55%)
Prev Close
107.50
Open
106.70
Day's High
107.50
Day's Low
106.60
Volume
293,594
Avg. Vol
2,436,248
52-wk High
147.70
52-wk Low
101.40

About

Marston's PLC is engaged in running pubs and beer brewing. The Company owns a range of assets from pubs to brands. The Company's segments include Destination and Premium, which consists of food and drink sales, accommodation and gaming machine income; Taverns, which includes Food and drink sales, rent from licensed properties,... (more)

Beta: 0.60
Market Cap(Mil.): £682.08
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 633.90
Dividend: 2.70
Yield (%): --

Marston's to open fewer pubs, lodges next year on muted market

Oct 10 British pub operator Marston's Plc said it planned to open fewer pubs, bars and lodges next year due to subdued market conditions.

10 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Marston's to conduct a non-pre-emptive cash placing of 57.6 mln new ordinary shares

* To conduct a non-pre-emptive cash placing of approximately 57.6 million new ordinary shares

18 May 2017

BRIEF-Marston's acquires Charles Wells brewing and beer business for 55 mln pounds

* Acquisition of charles wells brewing and beer business for £55 million

18 May 2017

BRIEF-Marston's H1 revenue up 4.5 pct to 202.6 mln STG

* H1 underlying pretax profit rose 2.7 percent to 33.7 million stg

18 May 2017
