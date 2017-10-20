Edition:
India

Maxar Technologies Ltd (MAXR.TO)

MAXR.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

79.17CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$79.17
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
187,207
52-wk High
$79.89
52-wk Low
$61.80

Chart for

About

MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd. (MDA) is a Canada-based communications and information company. The Company provides operational solutions to commercial and government organizations across the world. MDA operates through two segments: Communications segment, and Surveillance and Intelligence segment. In the Communicatio... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.38
Market Cap(Mil.): $3,957.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 55.95
Dividend: 0.37
Yield (%): 2.09

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 15.16 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.06 10.90
ROE: -- 3.95 14.09

Competitors

  Price Chg
Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT.N) $320.00 +3.16
General Dynamics Corporation (GD.N) $213.86 +2.22
Raytheon Company (RTN.N) $188.90 +1.95
Fiserv Inc (FISV.OQ) $128.44 --
Equifax Inc. (EFX.N) $109.97 -0.54
Corelogic Inc (CLGX.N) $48.83 +0.24
GeoEye Inc. (GEOY.OQ) -- --

Earnings vs. Estimates