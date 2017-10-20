Maxar Technologies Ltd (MAXR.TO)
MAXR.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
79.17CAD
20 Oct 2017
79.17CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
$79.17
$79.17
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
187,207
187,207
52-wk High
$79.89
$79.89
52-wk Low
$61.80
$61.80
About
MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd. (MDA) is a Canada-based communications and information company. The Company provides operational solutions to commercial and government organizations across the world. MDA operates through two segments: Communications segment, and Surveillance and Intelligence segment. In the Communicatio... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.38
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$3,957.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|55.95
|Dividend:
|0.37
|Yield (%):
|2.09
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|15.16
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.06
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|3.95
|14.09
Competitors
|Price
|Chg
|Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT.N)
|$320.00
|+3.16
|General Dynamics Corporation (GD.N)
|$213.86
|+2.22
|Raytheon Company (RTN.N)
|$188.90
|+1.95
|Fiserv Inc (FISV.OQ)
|$128.44
|--
|Equifax Inc. (EFX.N)
|$109.97
|-0.54
|Corelogic Inc (CLGX.N)
|$48.83
|+0.24
|GeoEye Inc. (GEOY.OQ)
|--
|--