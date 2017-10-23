Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCEI.NS)
MCEI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,090.35INR
23 Oct 2017
1,090.35INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-5.25 (-0.48%)
Rs-5.25 (-0.48%)
Prev Close
Rs1,095.60
Rs1,095.60
Open
Rs1,090.25
Rs1,090.25
Day's High
Rs1,111.90
Rs1,111.90
Day's Low
Rs1,080.50
Rs1,080.50
Volume
325,357
325,357
Avg. Vol
269,959
269,959
52-wk High
Rs1,413.00
Rs1,413.00
52-wk Low
Rs930.10
Rs930.10
About
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited (MCX) is a holding company. The Company is engaged in Facilitating Trading, and Clearing and Settlement of Commodity Derivatives. It operates as a commodity futures exchange. It offers its products in various segments, such as Bullion, including Gold, Gold Mini, Gold Petal and Silver;... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.20
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs54,246.96
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|51.00
|Dividend:
|15.00
|Yield (%):
|1.41