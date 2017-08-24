BRIEF-Mcleod Russel India to dispose of Bhatpara tea estate for 132.1 mln rupees * Says to sell Bhatpara tea estate to Voom Food Industries for 132.1 million rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Aug 14 (Repeating to add more ratings.) Aug 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 11, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ---------------

BRIEF-Mcleod Russel India gets members' nod for re-appointment of A. Khaitan as MD * Gets members' nod for re-appointment of A. Khaitan as MD of co Source text - http://bit.ly/2vlwcVw Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Mcleod Russel India June-qtr loss narrows * June quarter loss 16.6 million rupees versus loss of 173.4 million rupees last year

BRIEF-Mcleod Russel India to start talks with Eveready Industries for JV * Says to start talks with Eveready Industries India for participating in JV