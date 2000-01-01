McColl's Retail Group PLC (MCLSM.L)
MCLSM.L on London Stock Exchange
275.00GBp
3:32pm IST
Change (% chg)
0.00 (+0.00%)
0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
275.00
Open
269.08
Day's High
275.00
Day's Low
269.08
Volume
10,664
Avg. Vol
314,785
52-wk High
300.75
52-wk Low
165.00
About
McColl's Retail Group plc is a neighborhood retailer. The Company operates approximately 1,375 convenience stores and newsagents. The Company also operates over 1,00 McColl's branded United Kingdom convenience stores, as well as over 370 newsagents branded Martin's, except in Scotland where it operates under its heritage brand,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.37
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£317.88
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|115.17
|Dividend:
|3.40
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|40.65
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.01
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|7.85
|14.09