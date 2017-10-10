UK tech firm Micro Focus to curb code reviews by 'high risk' governments WASHINGTON British tech firm Micro Focus International Plc , the new owner of ArcSight security software, said it would restrict reviews of the core operating instructions in its products by "high-risk" governments, after Reuters reported that the application had been scrutinized by Russia.

UK tech firm Micro Focus to curb code reviews by 'high risk' governments WASHINGTON, Oct 9 British tech firm Micro Focus International Plc, the new owner of ArcSight security software, said it would restrict reviews of the core operating instructions in its products by "high-risk" governments, after Reuters reported that the application had been scrutinized by Russia.

Special Report: HP Enterprise let Russia scrutinize cyberdefense system used by Pentagon WASHINGTON/MOSCOW Hewlett Packard Enterprise allowed a Russian defense agency to review the inner workings of cyber defense software used by the Pentagon to guard its computer networks, according to Russian regulatory records and interviews with people with direct knowledge of the issue.

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Micro Focus says HPE Software Q3 revenue falls 3 percent * Q3 reported revenue was us$718m, down 3% year over year, down 2% when adjusted for divestitures and currency

BRIEF-Micro Focus completes merger with HPE software business * Micro Focus completes merger with HPE software business, announces formation of Micro Focus Government Solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Micro Focus Int'l updates on share capital consolidation, return of value * $500,000,000 RETURN OF VALUE WILL BE CONVERTED TO POUNDS STERLING AT EXCHANGE RATE OF $1.29490 TO £1.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: