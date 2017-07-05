Edition:
McCarthy & Stone PLC (MCS.L)

MCS.L on London Stock Exchange

159.76GBp
4:04pm IST
Change (% chg)

-1.54 (-0.95%)
Prev Close
161.30
Open
159.40
Day's High
161.10
Day's Low
159.40
Volume
135,295
Avg. Vol
1,406,680
52-wk High
199.60
52-wk Low
142.94

About

McCarthy & Stone plc is a United Kingdom-based retirement house builder. The Company is the parent company of the McCarthy & Stone Group. Its subsidiaries include McCarthy & Stone Retirement Lifestyles Limited and McCarthy & Stone Management Services Limited. Ortus Homes is a trading name of the Company.

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): £805.99
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 537.33
Dividend: 1.80
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 12.98 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 10.97 10.90
ROE: -- 15.81 14.09

Latest News about MCS.L

UK's McCarthy & Stone order book robust, but slows post polls

July 5 McCarthy & Stone Plc, Britain's biggest builder of homes for retirees, reported a hefty order book of forward sales since March, but said sales momentum slowed in recent weeks, hurt by uncertainty brought on by the country's general election.

05 Jul 2017
