McCarthy & Stone PLC (MCS.L)
MCS.L on London Stock Exchange
159.76GBp
4:04pm IST
Change (% chg)
-1.54 (-0.95%)
Prev Close
161.30
Open
159.40
Day's High
161.10
Day's Low
159.40
Volume
135,295
Avg. Vol
1,406,680
52-wk High
199.60
52-wk Low
142.94
About
McCarthy & Stone plc is a United Kingdom-based retirement house builder. The Company is the parent company of the McCarthy & Stone Group. Its subsidiaries include McCarthy & Stone Retirement Lifestyles Limited and McCarthy & Stone Management Services Limited. Ortus Homes is a trading name of the Company.
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£805.99
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|537.33
|Dividend:
|1.80
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|12.98
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|10.97
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.81
|14.09
UK's McCarthy & Stone order book robust, but slows post polls
July 5 McCarthy & Stone Plc, Britain's biggest builder of homes for retirees, reported a hefty order book of forward sales since March, but said sales momentum slowed in recent weeks, hurt by uncertainty brought on by the country's general election.