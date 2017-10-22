Mediclinic approaches Spire about takeover: source LONDON South African private hospitals operator Mediclinic International has approached Spire Healthcare about a deal to take full control of Britain's second-largest healthcare company, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Mediclinic approaches Spire about takeover -source LONDON, Oct 22 South African private hospitals operator Mediclinic International has approached Spire Healthcare about a deal to take full control of Britain's second-largest healthcare company, according to a person familiar with the matter.

South Africa's Mediclinic sees Middle East weakness denting earnings JOHANNESBURG, Oct 17 South Africa's Mediclinic International said it expects a drop in half-year earnings, sending its shares lower, as a weak performance in the United Arab Emirates weighed on its business.

BRIEF-Mediclinic implements cost savings programmes in S. Africa, Switzerland * FY MARGIN EXPECTATIONS FOR SOUTH AFRICAN BUSINESS (NOT FOR COMPANY) REMAIN IN LINE WITH PREVIOUS GUIDANCE, BROADLY STABLE ON PRIOR YEAR, AT AROUND 21%​

BRIEF-Mediclinic Intl says ‍full year margin expectations in line with guidance​ * ‍FULL YEAR MARGIN EXPECTATIONS REMAIN IN LINE WITH PREVIOUS GUIDANCE, BROADLY STABLE ON PRIOR YEAR, AT AROUND 21%​

South Africa's Mediclinic says CEO to retire next year JOHANNESBURG, July 25 The chief executive of South Africa's Mediclinic International will retire next year after eight years in the role, the private healthcare group said on Tuesday.

UPDATE 2-Middle East rules hurts South Africa's Mediclinic earnings * Day clinics developed in South Africa (Adds CEO, CFO comment, growth plans)

BRIEF-Mediclinic International posts FY EPS 31 pence * FY revenue up 30% to £2749m; up 15% compared to pro forma FY16 revenue including al noor