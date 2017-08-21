Canadian oil sands producers: Heady days may not last long Aug 21 Canadian oil sands producers such as Cenovus and MEG Energy impressed investors in the second quarter as prices of heavy crude rose, but those gains are expected to be short-lived.

BRIEF-MEG Energy reports qtrly earnings per share $0.35‍​ * MEG Energy reports solid second quarter 2017 results supported by record low per barrel non-energy operating costs, while successfully completing major turnaround activities

BRIEF-MEG Energy says maintenance underway at 82,000 bpd oil sands plant * Says planned maintenance currently underway at phases 1 and 2 of 82,000 barrel per day Christina Lake oil sands project Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nia Williams)

UPDATE 1-Canada's MEG Energy posts smaller-than-expected loss on higher prices, lower costs May 11 Canadian oil sands producer MEG Energy Corp reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss, helped by higher bitumen prices and lower production costs.

