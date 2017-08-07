Merck Ltd (MERK.NS)
MERK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,159.60INR
23 Oct 2017
1,159.60INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-11.60 (-0.99%)
Rs-11.60 (-0.99%)
Prev Close
Rs1,171.20
Rs1,171.20
Open
Rs1,160.00
Rs1,160.00
Day's High
Rs1,179.00
Rs1,179.00
Day's Low
Rs1,125.05
Rs1,125.05
Volume
18,159
18,159
Avg. Vol
20,176
20,176
52-wk High
Rs1,318.00
Rs1,318.00
52-wk Low
Rs740.15
Rs740.15
About
Merck Limited is engaged in manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals, bulk drugs, fine chemicals and pigments. The Company operates through two segments: Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals. Its geographical segments include Domestic and Exports. Its Pharmaceutical segment consists of ethicals used in the treatment of cardiovasc... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.46
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs17,626.05
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|16.60
|Dividend:
|11.00
|Yield (%):
|1.04
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|30.44
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|14.17
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.52
|14.09
BRIEF-India's Merck June-qtr profit down about 12 pct
* Profit in June quarter last year was 227.8 million rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 2.83 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2vdYteV) Further company coverage: