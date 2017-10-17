Merlin Entertainments PLC (MERL.L)
MERL.L on London Stock Exchange
375.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
375.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
375.00
375.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
2,995,973
2,995,973
52-wk High
537.50
537.50
52-wk Low
355.00
355.00
About
Merlin Entertainments plc is a United Kingdom-based entertainment company. The Company operates through three business segments: Midway Attractions, LEGOLAND Parks and Resort Theme Parks. Its products include Midway attractions, which are smaller, indoor attractions located in city centers or resorts, and Theme parks, which are... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.76
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£4,745.09
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,019.57
|Dividend:
|2.40
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
BRIEF-Merlin Entertainments enters partnership with Entertainment One
* MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS ENTERS GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP WITH ENTERTAINMENT ONE TO DEVELOP NEW PEPPA PIG ATTRACTIONS
Merlin Entertainments bids for part of SeaWorld: source
UK-based theme park operator Merlin Entertainments Plc has approached marine park operator SeaWorld Entertainment Inc about a potential deal, according to a person familiar with the matter.
UPDATE 2-Merlin Entertainments bids for part of SeaWorld - source
Oct 4 UK-based theme park operator Merlin Entertainments Plc has approached marine park operator SeaWorld Entertainment Inc about a potential deal, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Merlin Entertainments bids for part of SeaWorld - Bloomberg
Oct 4 UK-based theme park operator Merlin Entertainments Plc has approached marine park operator SeaWorld Entertainment Inc about a potential deal, according to people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reported.