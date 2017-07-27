Edition:
Maple Leaf Foods Inc (MFI.TO)

MFI.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

32.62CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$32.62
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
191,930
52-wk High
$35.37
52-wk Low
$27.31

About

Maple Leaf Foods Inc is a Canada-based consumer protein company that processes and produces value-added prepared meats, lunch kits snacks, and value-added fresh pork and poultry products sold under flagship Canadian brands such as Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.57
Market Cap(Mil.): $4,442.50
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 128.62
Dividend: 0.11
Yield (%): 1.27

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 22.44 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.37 10.90
ROE: -- 15.76 14.09

Latest News about MFI.TO

BRIEF-Maple Leaf Foods reports Q2 earnings per share c$0.41

* Maple Leaf Foods reports second quarter 2017 financial results

27 Jul 2017

UPDATE 1-Maple Leaf Foods' quarterly profit rises 19 percent

July 27 Canadian meat-packaging company Maple Leaf Foods Inc reported a 19 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday as it sold more pork products.

27 Jul 2017

Maple Leaf Foods' quarterly profit rises 19 percent

July 27 Canadian meat-packaging company Maple Leaf Foods Inc reported a 19 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by strong performance in its pork products.

27 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Maple Leaf Foods receives TSX approval to proceed with normal course issuer bid

* Maple Leaf Foods receives TSX approval to proceed with normal course issuer bid

18 May 2017

BRIEF-Canadian Food Inspection Agency says Maple Leaf Foods will recall breaded chicken products due to toxin content

* Canadian Food Inspection Agency- Maple Leaf Foods recalling breaded chicken products from marketplace as it may contain toxin produced by staphylococcus bacteria

10 May 2017

UPDATE 1-Maple Leaf Foods posts higher-than-expected profit

April 27 Meat-packaging company Maple Leaf Foods Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, driven by increased retail sales in Canada and higher exports.

27 Apr 2017

Maple Leaf Foods reports 28.8 pct fall in profit

April 27 Canadian meat-packaging company Maple Leaf Foods Inc reported a 28.8 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt partly by restructuring charges.

27 Apr 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates