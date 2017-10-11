Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (MGAMM.L)
MGAMM.L on London Stock Exchange
303.20GBp
3:59pm IST
Change (% chg)
1.70 (+0.56%)
Prev Close
301.50
Open
300.50
Day's High
303.70
Day's Low
300.50
Volume
15,168
Avg. Vol
348,609
52-wk High
338.40
52-wk Low
255.40
About
Morgan Advanced Materials plc, formerly The Morgan Crucible Company plc, is a United Kingdom-based engineering company. The Company is engaged in advanced materials science and engineering of ceramics, carbon and composites. The Company's segments include North America, Europe and Asia/Rest of World. The Company's principal... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.22
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£892.64
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|285.37
|Dividend:
|4.00
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|26.97
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.34
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.94
|14.09
LPC-Five banks line up €1.6bn debt for BC Partners’ Ceramtec buy
LONDON, Oct 11 Five banks have prepped €1.6bn of debt financing to back buyout group BC Partners’ acquisition of German industrial ceramics group Ceramtec, banking sources said.