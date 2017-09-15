Edition:
Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGAS.NS)

MGAS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,227.75INR
3:57pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs31.75 (+2.65%)
Prev Close
Rs1,196.00
Open
Rs1,202.00
Day's High
Rs1,233.00
Day's Low
Rs1,189.35
Volume
367,022
Avg. Vol
208,346
52-wk High
Rs1,233.00
52-wk Low
Rs635.10

About

Mahanagar Gas Limited is a city gas distribution company. The Company is engaged in the distribution of compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) in Mumbai and its adjoining areas and in the Raigad district in the state of Maharashtra, India. It also supplies CNG for vehicles, including rickshaws, taxis and cars... (more)

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs111,569.50
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 98.78
Dividend: 4.50
Yield (%): --

BRIEF-Mahanagar Gas commences PNG supply in Dombivili

* Mahanagar gas - commences PNG supply in Dombivili Source text: [Mahanagar Gas Limited has informed the Exchange regarding a press release dated September 14, 2017, titled "Mahanagar Gas Commences PNG Supply in Dombivili.".] Further company coverage:

15 Sep 2017

BRIEF-India's Mahanagar Gas June-qtr profit rises

* June quarter profit 1.24 billion rupees versus profit of 927.3 million rupees year ago

09 Aug 2017

ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-May 29

May 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 26, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ecl Finance Ltd

29 May 2017

BRIEF-India's Mahanagar Gas March-qtr profit rises

* March quarter net profit 994.7 million rupees versus 843.9 million rupees year ago

26 May 2017
